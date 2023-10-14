Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

