Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $327.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

