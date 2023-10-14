Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

