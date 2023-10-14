Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 15,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

