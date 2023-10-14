Morgan Stanley Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $190.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 90,335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
