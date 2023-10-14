Morgan Stanley Trims Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price to $41.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,770,000 after purchasing an additional 149,199 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

