Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 364,860.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 339,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 339,320 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

