M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

