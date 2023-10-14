National Bank Financial Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

