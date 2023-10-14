National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

