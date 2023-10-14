NBT Bank N A NY Sells 886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

