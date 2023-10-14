NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

