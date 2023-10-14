Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

