Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

