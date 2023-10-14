NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.