NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 5th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 255,817 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $589,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

