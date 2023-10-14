NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.