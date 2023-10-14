NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

