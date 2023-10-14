NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

