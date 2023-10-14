NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

