NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.