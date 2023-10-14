NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 209,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 67,743 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.82.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

