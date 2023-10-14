O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 455.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 145.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 838,000 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

