Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Organon & Co. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,334,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 296,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
OGN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
