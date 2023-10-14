Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

