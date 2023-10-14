Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,029,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 4,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

