Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.