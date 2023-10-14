Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

