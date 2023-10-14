Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software stock opened at $264.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.41. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $252.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

