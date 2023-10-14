Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 680.33 ($8.33).

PHNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 640 ($7.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 718 ($8.79) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.42) to GBX 739 ($9.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

Phoenix Group Price Performance

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.28 ($122,396.92). Company insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 539.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -559.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 449.30 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 647 ($7.92).

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,265.06%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

