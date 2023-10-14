Piper Sandler Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $55.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.3 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.