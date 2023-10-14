Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

