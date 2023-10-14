Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $622.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.61. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,630. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

