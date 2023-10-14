Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at $950,135,916.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

