Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

