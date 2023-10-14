Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

