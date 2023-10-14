Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

