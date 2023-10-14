Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,167 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after buying an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

