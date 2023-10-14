Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 1,177.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

RYAM opened at $2.81 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

