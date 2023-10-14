Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 29.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 91,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.