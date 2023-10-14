ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

RMD stock opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $198.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

