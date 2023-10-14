Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 271,888 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
