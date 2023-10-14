Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

