Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 115 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 19,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 104 shares of company stock valued at $181,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,874.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,842.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,590.08. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.