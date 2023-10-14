Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,080 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

