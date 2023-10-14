Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.86 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

