Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,718,000 after buying an additional 610,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,188,000 after buying an additional 714,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,924,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 675,447 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after buying an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

