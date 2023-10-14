Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.32 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

