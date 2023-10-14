Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,185 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

LDOS stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

