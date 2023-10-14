Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,486 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.81 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
