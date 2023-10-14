Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,486 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.81 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.